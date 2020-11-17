Huawei Pay now available in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Huawei Malaysia has announced the arrival of Huawei Pay which enables NFC contactless payments on a compatible smartphone. At the moment, Huawei Pay in Malaysia only supports UnionPay credit cards issued by ICBC.
The mobile payment feature can be enabled via the Huawei Wallet app which is supported on several flagship models including the Huawei P10 and Mate 9. The mobile payment uses NFC and it is authenticated with your fingerprint.
For improved security, Huawei Pay uses a device-specific token instead of a bank number to handle payments. The token is stored in the security chipset of the phone which is completely isolated to avoid malicious activities. Huawei says your bank card details are not stored on your device or on Huawei Pay servers, and it won’t be shared with merchants.
Here’s the list of supported Huawei devices:
- HUAWEI Mate Xs
- HUAWEI Mate X
- HUAWEI Mate40 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate30
- HUAWEI Mate30 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate30 RS
- HUAWEI Mate20
- HUAWEI Mate20 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate20 X
- HUAWEI Mate20 X (5G)
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate20 RS
- HUAWEI Mate10
- HUAWEI Mate10 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate10
- HUAWEI Mate9
- HUAWEI Mate9 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 9
- HUAWEI P40
- HUAWEI P40 Pro
- HUAWEI P40 Pro+
- HUAWEI P30
- HUAWEI P30 Pro
- HUAWEI P20
- HUAWEI P20 Pro
- HUAWEI P10
- HUAWEI P10 Plus
- HUAWEI Nova 7 5G
Unlike Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, Huawei’s contactless payment system is limited to payment terminals that support UnionPay QuickPass. This means you can’t use it on card terminals that accepts Mastercard or Visa.
According to Huawei, you can use it at over 20 million terminals worldwide across 51 countries around the world. Apart from China and Malaysia, Huawei Pay is also launched in Singapore, Thailand, Russia and Pakistan.
In Malaysia, you can use Huawei Pay at the following merchants:
Fashion
- Superdry
- La Senza
- G2000
- Timberland
- Vans
- Levi’s
- Cotton On
- Lacoste
- Marc Jacobs
- FashionValet
- Giordano
- Armani
- Emporio Armani
- DKNY
- Calvin Klein
Food & Beverage
- McDonald’s
- KFC
- Purple Cane Tea
- Acme Bar & Coffee
- Enoshima Japanese Restaurant
- Yuzu Japanese Restaurant
- Ozeki Bistro
- Ya Shi No Mi Café
- Dunkin Donuts
- Din Tai Fung
Beauty & Cosmetics
- YSL Beauté Boutique
- Lancôme
- THEFACESHOP
- Christian Dior
- Nu Skin
- Skin Town
- Sephora
Sports & Others
- Royal Sporting House
- Sports Direct
- Nike
- Adidas
- Reebok
- Puma
- Toys”R”Us
Groceries
- Parkson
- Isetan
- NSK
- Family Mart
- Village Grocer
- KK Mart
- 99 Speedmart
As an introductory promotion, ICBC UnionPay credit card holders can get up to 50 per cent cashback for every transaction made on Huawei Pay with a minimum spend of RM20. The top spenders will also stand a chance to win prizes including a Huawei P40, Huawei FreeBuds 3 and the Huawei Watch GT 2e. — SoyaCincau