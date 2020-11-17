Huawei Pay now available in Malaysia

Huawei Pay currently only works with ICBC UnionPay credit cards. — Huawei pic via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Huawei Malaysia has announced the arrival of Huawei Pay which enables NFC contactless payments on a compatible smartphone. At the moment, Huawei Pay in Malaysia only supports UnionPay credit cards issued by ICBC.

The mobile payment feature can be enabled via the Huawei Wallet app which is supported on several flagship models including the Huawei P10 and Mate 9. The mobile payment uses NFC and it is authenticated with your fingerprint.

For improved security, Huawei Pay uses a device-specific token instead of a bank number to handle payments. The token is stored in the security chipset of the phone which is completely isolated to avoid malicious activities. Huawei says your bank card details are not stored on your device or on Huawei Pay servers, and it won’t be shared with merchants.

Here’s the list of supported Huawei devices:

HUAWEI Mate Xs

HUAWEI Mate X

HUAWEI Mate40 Pro

HUAWEI Mate30

HUAWEI Mate30 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate30 RS

HUAWEI Mate20

HUAWEI Mate20 Pro

HUAWEI Mate20 X

HUAWEI Mate20 X (5G)

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate20 RS

HUAWEI Mate10

HUAWEI Mate10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate10

HUAWEI Mate9

HUAWEI Mate9 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 9

HUAWEI P40

HUAWEI P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro+

HUAWEI P30

HUAWEI P30 Pro

HUAWEI P20

HUAWEI P20 Pro

HUAWEI P10

HUAWEI P10 Plus

HUAWEI Nova 7 5G

Unlike Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, Huawei’s contactless payment system is limited to payment terminals that support UnionPay QuickPass. This means you can’t use it on card terminals that accepts Mastercard or Visa.

According to Huawei, you can use it at over 20 million terminals worldwide across 51 countries around the world. Apart from China and Malaysia, Huawei Pay is also launched in Singapore, Thailand, Russia and Pakistan.

In Malaysia, you can use Huawei Pay at the following merchants:

Fashion

Superdry

La Senza

G2000

Timberland

Vans

Levi’s

Cotton On

Lacoste

Marc Jacobs

FashionValet

Giordano

Armani

Emporio Armani

DKNY

Calvin Klein

Food & Beverage

McDonald’s

KFC

Purple Cane Tea

Acme Bar & Coffee

Enoshima Japanese Restaurant

Yuzu Japanese Restaurant

Ozeki Bistro

Ya Shi No Mi Café

Dunkin Donuts

Din Tai Fung

Beauty & Cosmetics

YSL Beauté Boutique

Lancôme

THEFACESHOP

Christian Dior

Nu Skin

Skin Town

Sephora

Sports & Others

Royal Sporting House

Sports Direct

Nike

Adidas

Reebok

Puma

Toys”R”Us

Groceries

Parkson

Isetan

NSK

Family Mart

Village Grocer

KK Mart

99 Speedmart

As an introductory promotion, ICBC UnionPay credit card holders can get up to 50 per cent cashback for every transaction made on Huawei Pay with a minimum spend of RM20. The top spenders will also stand a chance to win prizes including a Huawei P40, Huawei FreeBuds 3 and the Huawei Watch GT 2e. — SoyaCincau