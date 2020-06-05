‘Fortnite' season delayed but for social reasons

‘We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics,’ Epic Games said. — Picture courtesy of Epic Games’

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 — The next season of Fortnite — Chapter 2 Season 3 — was once expected at the end of April. First rescheduled for developmental issues, it’s now expected June 17 in response to “the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of colour.”

Fortnite developer Epic Games is joining Sony, Activision and Electronic Arts in delaying scheduled activities in response to recent events.

“Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of colour,” Epic Games wrote on June 3, amid eight days of ongoing protests that followed the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.

“We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing,” the announcement read.

“We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics.”

“The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Epic acknowledged that Chapter 2 Season 3 of its enormous hit Fortnite has been very long awaited.

Fortnite now contains not only the free-to-play Battle Royale mode that made it famous and the original Save the World mode that served as its foundation, but also a Creative mode and a Party Royale that doubles as a sponsored event space.

Seasons typically last around 10 weeks, though on some occasions have been longer.

Usually such overruns are linked to development work on the subsequent season: Chapter 2 Season 3’s theme, for example, is thought to revolve around a comprehensive flood, necessitating underwater features.

Already delayed twice from April 30 to June 4 and then to June 11, Chapter 2 Season 3 will now arrive on June 17.

Accordingly, a preliminary event called The Device will begin not on June 6 but on June 15 instead.

Previously, Electronic Arts had frozen a June 1 event for sports game Madden NFL 21, Activision decided to put back June 3’s new season for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Sony put its June 4 reveal event for the PlayStation 5 on hold. — AFP-Relaxnews