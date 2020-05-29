Huawei launches IdeaHub to integrate remote working

Huawei’s Intelligent Vision and Intelligent Collaboration Technical Sales vice president Pan Yong said the product is in line with the global trend to encourage workers to work from home. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Technology giant, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has launched its latest invention — the IdeaHub targeted to integrate and smoothen remote working.

Huawei’s Intelligent Vision and Intelligent Collaboration Technical Sales vice president Pan Yong said the product is in line with the global trend to encourage workers to work from home.

“With advanced features on the product, video conferencing and remote working will not be a hassle anymore,” he said during the online product launching for the Asia Pacific today.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s Asia Pacific Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) business group president Daniel Zhou said the product will become one of the front row players in transforming the working environment towards a smart era.

“Covid-19 which had hit us since early this year has pushed us to work remotely and with the right technology, it could be more seamless as well as increases efficiency,” he said.

He added that the product which was released in line with the increasing demand for more efficient communication and the emergence of technologies such as 5G, cloud and AI.

It has led to a new era of smart offices, where work is possible anytime, anywhere, he said.

“Bringing Huawei intelligent collaboration with the combination of more than 20 years of expertise in audio-visual research and development with its powerful cloud and 5G technologies will, in turn, enable widespread use of 4K video and AI in combination with productivity tools; establishing an all-scenario smart office,” he said.

The smart work tool will incorporate intelligent handwriting, HD projection, video conferencing, and the open office AppGallery.

The Huawei IdeaHub series is designed for team collaboration in meeting rooms, executive offices, open offices, and many other scenarios. — Bernama