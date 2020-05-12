Deal: iPhone XS 256GB now going for RM3,099

The iPhone XS is the previous generation flagship that comes with a 5.8″ Super Retina OLED display (2436×1125 pixels) and it runs on an Apple A12 Bionic chip which is still quite powerful for current usage. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The iPhone SE 2020 is the latest budget offering from Apple at the moment but if you want a phone with a larger screen, the next option is typically an iPhone XR or an iPhone 11.

However, you can get a much better device with more storage for less with the iPhone XS which is now going for RM3,099.

The iPhone XS has been discontinued but authorised retailer Machines is now offering the iPhone XS 256GB for RM3,099.

If you search online, some retailers are still selling the iPhone XR 128GB for RM3,099. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 64GB is currently going for RM3,269.

The iPhone XS is the previous generation flagship that comes with a 5.8″ Super Retina OLED display (2436×1125 pixels) and it runs on an Apple A12 Bionic chip which is still quite powerful for current usage.

The device also comes with a dual-camera setup featuring a 12MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto shooter with 2X optical zoom. You also get wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, support for 18W fast charging with an optional USB-PD charger and lightning to USB-C cable.

Of course, the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 do come with a larger 6.1″ display but they push a lower resolution (1792×828 pixels) on a Liquid Retina IPS panel. On top of that, you can expect the iPhone XR and 11 to offer better battery life due to its larger capacity and lower-resolution display.

The iPhone 11 has the latest A13 Bionic chip and it boasts better imaging from its main camera as it has a night mode plus AI-assisted Deep Fusion. But as a whole, the iPhone XS 256GB appears to be a better deal due to its storage and display.

Machines are also accepting trade-ins and the iPhone XR is valued up to RM1,530 for the 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max is valued up to RM1,935 for the 512GB version. — SoyaCincau