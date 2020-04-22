Xiaomi Mi 10 Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and they come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Xiaomi’s latest 5G flagship, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro have finally arrived in Malaysia. Both devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and they come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are officially priced in Malaysia as follows:

Mi 10

8GB RAM + 128GB storage ― RM2,799

8GB RAM + 256GB storage ― RM2,999

Mi 10 Pro

8GB RAM + 256GB storage ― RM3,899

The Mi 10 series will be available starting 1st May on the Xiaomi Malaysia Lazada store as well as other authorised Mi Store outlets. The Mi 10 is offered in two colours ― Twilight Grey and Coral Green. Meanwhile, the Mi 10 Pro is available in Alpine White and Solstice Grey.

As a pre-order offer, Xiaomi Malaysia is offering free Mi True Wireless Earphones (worth RM329) for the Mi 10 Pro and a free Mi Smart Band 4 (worth RM149) for the Mi 10. The pre-order will be available starting today on Lazada, from the 22nd to 30th April 2020.

Mi 10 Pro specs

Among the two, the Mi 10 Pro is the highest spec offering. It features a 6.67” AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels with a fresh rate of 90Hz. The screen also features a punch-hole at the corner which houses a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 5G platform along with high-performance LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. Like most Mi flagship devices, there’s no option to expand storage.

In the camera department, it has a quad-camera setup featuring a 108MP main camera with a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s also a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8MP telephoto camera that does 10x hybrid zoom with OIS.

One of the key highlights is its dual 1216 linear speakers that boast superior stereo audio experience on a smartphone. It has a 1.2cc sound chamber and Hi-Res audio certification. The device also supports WiFi 6, NFC and it comes with an IR blaster.

While it shares the same 20MP front camera, the rear camera is very different. It still gets a 108MP main camera but the ultra-wide-angle shooter uses a slightly lower resolution 13MP sensor. Unlike the Pro model, there are no telephoto cameras. Instead, you’ll get a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Interestingly, the Mi 10 gets a larger battery at 4,780mAh capacity, which is 6.2 per cent larger than the Pro model. It also supports 30W wireless charging but wired charging is a notch below with a 30W supported output. With the bundled 30W wired charger, it will take 56 minutes to get a full charge. The Mi 10 also gets the same symmetrical stereo speaker setup but the sound chamber has slightly less volume at 1.0cc. ― SoyaCincau