TM deploy 5G base stations to power free WiFi at Covid-19 quarantine centres

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Telekom Malaysia has deployed two 5G base stations to provide internet connectivity to medical frontliners as well as patients at Covid-19 quarantine centres. Both quarantine centres located at MAEPS in Serdang and Institute Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia in Sungai Buloh are allocated with 50 complimentary 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) terminals. According to TM, the 5G powered WiFi service can deliver speeds up to 500Mbps and it is offered free of charge.

The 5G setup is similar to TM’s setup in Langkawi where it utilises both 700MHz and 3.5GHz bands on SA architecture. TM is partnering with Huawei for the initiative and the 5G base stations took 3 days to setup.

According to TM, this Corporate Responsibility (CR) initiative is an extension of its 5G Demonstration Project in Langkawi and Subang Jaya. TM Group CEO Dato Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said, “With the efficiencies and convenience of 5G connectivity, the frontliners and medical teams will be able to #stayproductive in their operations to respond to any emergency situations and provide the necessary treatments; while the patients will be able to #stayconnected with their families and loved ones during their stay at the quarantine facilities. The deployment of these 5G base stations also demonstrates our expertise and capabilities in delivering 5G services to Malaysians nationwide.”

TM has also launched its new StayAlert.my portal which aims to be a one-stop resource to help Malaysians stay up to date on the latest updates on Covid-19.