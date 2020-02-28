New game release: ‘Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac’ brings surreal French charm to point’n’cluck genre

‘Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac’ is an intrepid quest to save a lonely squash farmer’s pumpkin patch. — Picture courtesy of La Poule Noire

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 — Grab your colanders and hobble into town to save a squash farmer’s pride and joy.

A relatively short adventure intended to take between two and five hours to complete, Edgar is the story of a woodland-living outcast who likes nothing more than a good squash-based meal.

Yet when Edgar’s squash-farming contraption is dealt a deadly blow, he’s off to the nearby French town of Boulzac to collect precious supplies.

As if Edgar’s life (and his ability to subsist off pumpkin derivatives) wasn’t already weird, he can’t help stumbling into supremely bizarre conversations with Boulzac’s inhabitants and, as the sun goes down, there’s a dark conspiratorial entanglement to be uncovered.

Based out of Angoulême, in southeastern France, members of the four-person team at game studio La Poule Noire collected credits on global hits Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Control, indie horror adventure 2Dark and family-friendly releases The Smurfs and Rabbids before regrouping for this off-kilter adventure and homage to provincial French life.

Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and via Steam for Windows PC and Linux, where a free demo is available. — AFP-Relaxnews