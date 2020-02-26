Honor MagicBook: Thin laptops with flagship features for the masses

The MagicBook comes in either 14” and 15.6” option, and both are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― Honor has also launched its MagicBook series for the global market. The Huawei sub-brand is now pushing its PC business aggressively outside of China with its lineup of compact, thin and portable laptops.

The MagicBook comes in either 14” and 15.6” option, and both are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Both variants push a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels in an aspect ratio of 16:9. With its thin bezels, the 14” has a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent while the 15.6” version has a higher ratio of 87 per cent.

The Honor laptops come with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. However, there’s also a higher spec 512GB storage option if you need more. Although this is targeted for the masses, the MagicBook does come with a number of nifty features including a hidden pop-up webcam camera that’s placed among the function keys and a power button that has an integrated fingerprint sensor. For a seamless experience between your smartphone and laptop, there’s also Honor MagicLink which can be activated by tapping on the NFC tag on the laptop.

Although it has a slim profile, the MagicBook still comes with a single USB-C port with fast charging, two full-sized USB-A ports and an HDMI port. On a single charge, the MagicBook 14 can last up to 10 hours and it even supports 65W fast charging via USB-C. Out of the box, it runs on Windows 10, so you won’t have to worry about access to Microsoft Office and all of your favourite desktop apps.

The MagicBook comes in two colours, Space Grey and Mystic Silver. As an added touch, there are blue highlights around the chamfers of the lid.

In Europe, the MagicBook 14 an 15 with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced from €599 (about RM2,748) and it will be released at the end of March. The higher-spec MagicBook 14/15 with double the storage will be released in April.

So far there are no details for the Honor MagicBook availability in Malaysia but as a key market, we are told that it will be released very soon. At the moment, this seems to be a direct competitor to the Huawei MateBook D 15 which offers very similar hardware. ― SoyaCincau