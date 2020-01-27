Samsung reveals Malaysian price for Galaxy Note 10 Lite

According to MDroid, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at RM2,299 in Malaysia. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Samsung’s “budget” Galaxy Note 10 is coming to Malaysia very soon. Dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it offers a large screen, a big battery, a productive S Pen but at a lower price. Before its official release, we now get an indication of its Malaysian pricing.

According to MDroid, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at RM2,299 in Malaysia. We can’t verify if the price is final but that’s cheaper than the EUR 649 (about RM2,909) price tag for Europe. There’s are also no details yet of its official release but it should be going on sale before the Galaxy S20.

As a reference, the current 6.3” Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB of storage is priced at RM3,699 while the larger 6.8” Galaxy Note 10+ with 256GB is listed at RM4,199. The top of the line Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB of storage is officially priced at RM4,799.

Unfortunately, there’s no detail on our local specs but at the very least, it can be configured with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable via a microSD card. The Note 10 Lite has a flat 6.7” Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and it runs on an Exynos 9810 processor which is currently powering the Galaxy Note 9.

For taking pictures, it gets a 32MP selfie camera, while the rear gets a triple 12MP camera setup for main, ultra-wide and telephoto. Powering the device is a huge 4,500mAh battery and it charges via USB-C.

At RM2,299, you could probably get a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 128GB of storage and it comes with a QuadHD display. If the Note 10 Lite is indeed priced at RM2,299, would you get this or the Galaxy Note 9 from 2018? ― SoyaCincau