Maxis, Huawei to explore, collaborate on TechCity programme in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Maxis and Huawei Technologies Malaysia has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and collaborate on a TechCity Programme in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Huawei, both companies will work together to deliver 4G and 5G capacity solutions for an unmatched personalised experience, innovation in 5G network design, deployment and operating efficiencies.

They will also set up a 5G innovation lab to develop and bring new 5G use cases for various industries to commercialise when the new 5G spectrum is made available.

“TechCity is an initiative dedicated to working with mobile operators around the world to build an excellent 5G target network, the incubation of new services with new business models.

“This programme will include joint branding and the innovation of successful use cases nationwide. With this collaboration, Maxis joins global leading operators in having closer research and development collaboration and privileged access to the latest development of 5G use cases,” said Huawei in a statement today.

Previously, the Shenzhen-based China’s tech giant had launched the TechCity Programme in cities such as London, Seoul and Tokyo.

Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping said by working on the TechCity initiative together, the two companies would be able to successfully create 5G solutions based on local demand and replicate them in future global markets.

“This will support Huawei in its transformation from a technology adopter to a leader in 5G innovation and ecosystem development,” he said.

Maxis’ chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said through this collaboration, they are taking innovation to the next level by exploring new technologies to provide exceptional user experience and better network efficiency.

“Maxis has always been at the forefront of new technologies and we are excited about our involvement in this program, which we believe will unleash many opportunities that will benefit customers in the future,” he said. — Bernama