Google’s Live Caption tool rolls out to the Pixel 3 series

Google’s Pixel 3 smartphone now has access to the Live Caption transcription tool. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 6 — The Live Caption tool that was exclusive to Google’s Pixel 4 series devices is now rolling out to the Pixel 3 and 3a.

Back in May during the company’s annual I/O developer conference, Google announced Live Caption, a smartphone tool that transcribes audio into text in real time. When the technology first rolled out to the public in October, it was available only on Pixel 4 devices. On Wednesday, as the company had promised, the tool began rolling out to the Pixel 3 series, as well.

Live Caption is rolling out to #pixel3 and 3A 📱. Now, more users can caption anything, including videos, podcasts and audio messages without wifi or data. #IDPWD pic.twitter.com/W5T53Y0wRc — Android (@Android) December 3, 2019

Both the Pixel 3 and its budget variant the Pixel 3a will gain Live Caption over the upcoming weeks as it continues to roll out.

The tool can record any type of audio from any app — it’s not restricted to live speech — and, because it’s completely on the device, it can transcribe content into text without wi-fi or a data connection. Phone calls and video calls, however, cannot be transcribed.

As the transcriptions become more accurate as the technology evolves, it is expected to be an incredibly useful accessibility tool for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.