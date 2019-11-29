Huawei’s budget triple-camera smartphone gets a RM100 price cut (VIDEO)

Originally launched at RM899, the Y9 Prime 2019 is now going for RM799. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Huawei Y9s and Honor 9X are now available in Malaysia with a retail price tag of RM999.

If you are looking for something more affordable without sacrificing on performance, screen size and battery, the dual-tone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has just gotten a price cut of RM100.

Originally launched at RM899, the Y9 Prime 2019 is now going for RM799. The device is available in three colours — Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.

Despite being RM200 cheaper, the Y9 Prime 2019 is very identical to the latest Y9s and 9X duo. It shares the same 6.59″ Full HD+ IPS display, a 12nm Kirin 710F processor and a pop-up 16MP selfie camera.

However, the RM799 device only comes with 4GB RAM but it still gets a generous 128GB of storage.

For imaging, it settles for a 16MP main camera, instead of a higher resolution 48MP shooter. But it is still equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2MP camera for depth effects.

Keeping the lights on is a decent 4,000mAh battery that charges via USB-C. In case you are wondering, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is still pre-loaded with Google apps and services. — SoyaCincau