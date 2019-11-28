Twitter to begin deleting inactive accounts on December 11

Inactive Twitter accounts will be deleted next month. — Picture courtesy of hocus-focus / Istock.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 — On Tuesday, Twitter began alerting users who haven’t logged into their account for over six months that it would be deleted.

Twitter users who aren’t active on the social media began receiving emails on Tuesday stating that, unless they log in by December 11, their accounts would be deleted.

Specifically, users who have not signed in for over six months will permanently lose their Twitter account and username, as outlined in the platform’s inactive account policy. According to the company, an account only has to sign in once in a while to be considered “active” — no tweeting, retweeting, or liking necessary.

Twitter has been sending out alerts about possible account deletion at the end of the year for over six months now.

Once an account is deleted, these usernames will be available for new accounts to take; Twitter has not stated how long it will take after removal for the names to become accessible. — AFP-Relaxnews