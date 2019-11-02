Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 could be the ideal speaker for the outdoors

While they look relatively similar to the original Wonderboom, the sequel comes with some marked improvements. — Picture courtesy of Ultimate Ears via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The latest iteration of Ultimate Ears‘ popular Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, the Wonderboom 2, is now available in Malaysia.

The original Wonderboom was known for being both versatile and loud for its size, and it appears that Ultimate Ears’ latest portable speaker is continuing in that vein of form.

While they look relatively similar to the original Wonderboom, the sequel comes with some marked improvements.

This includes a longer battery life of 13 hours — up from 10 hours — along with a new feature called “Double Up”.

Essentially, this will allow you to pair two Wonderboom 2 speakers to play tracks back in true stereo, as opposed to merely mirroring the audio.

They’ve also added an outdoor listening mode called “Outdoor Boost”, which will supposedly use an EQ profile that better complements an outdoor environment.



Ultimate Ears says that they’ve also adjusted the cutoff frequency so that the Wonderboom 2 has a bassier profile.

The Wonderboom 2 isn’t just waterproo — rated at IP67 — but it’s also able to float, which makes it ideal for those pool parties or waterfall hangout sessions.

Overall, the latest speaker from Ultimate Ears is clearly designed for outdoor use, with the Wonderboom 2 still measuring at around the same size as the older Wonderboom.

It also comes with a new two-tone fabric look, and is available in 5 colours: Deep Space Black, Crushed Ice, Radical Red, Bermuda Blue, and Just Peach.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is now available at select stores in Malaysia at a retail price of RM389. For more information, head over to Ultimate Ears’ website or Facebook page. — SoyaCincau