Too lazy to dress up for Halloween? These Snapchat Lenses are for you

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― After its initial success as a social media app, Snapchat seems to consider itself a camera-centric app nowadays — the lenses and AR-based animations you can use in the app are certainly fun, and offer a fun way to pass the time.

And with today being Halloween, the folks over at Snapchat have curated a few spooky lenses for those of us that are too busy (or lazy) to dress up for the occasion. Instead of spending hours dressing up and doing your hair and makeup, the idea here is to simple pull our your smartphone, and take a selfie with one of the filters on the app.

Here are seven of the Snap Lenses that have been created by Official Lens Creators (OLC) — look out for Malaysian OLC, Eswaran Mohan’s lens, “It’s Behind You”, one of my personal favourites of the lot.

To use them, simply open the Snapchat app on your smartphone, and scan the Snap codes in the pictures above. You can click on any of the images in the gallery above to enlarge the individual images. If you’d like to discover more Halloween-themed lenses beyond the above, click on the smiley icon next to the camera shutter button in the app, and scroll through the carousel. You can also search for Halloween-themed community lenses with the search bar near the top of the screen in the app.

On the other hand, if you think that you can do even better with your own lenses, download Snapchat’s desktop app, Lens Studio to build AR lenses for the Snapchat community.

But in the meantime, enjoy the lenses, and if you’re anything like this writer, sit back and share the spirit of Halloween — all from the comfort of your seat. ― SoyaCincau