Huawei Mate X finally gets launch date — but only in China

Huawei's Mate X will be released on November 15 in China. — Picture courtesy of Huawei

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 — After being delayed several times like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Huawei’s own folding smartphone will finally go on sale next month — almost half a year after its original planned release date.

A few months after Samsung’s frequently delayed flexible Galaxy Fold finally hit the market, Huawei has finally announced that its folding Mate X will also go on sale — about five months after it was initially supposed to be released.

However, unfortunately for those across the world who swooned upon first glimpsing the sophisticated model, the device will only be available for purchase in China, at least for now.

While that is a shame for those who are ready to jump on the folding display bandwagon, the Mate X’s steep price tag could be hard to swallow at ¥16,999 (RM655), or about US$2,400. In comparison, the Galaxy Fold — which retails for nearly US$2,000 — is a steal.

Of course, due to the US blacklisting, the Mate X will not support any Google-owned apps and services like the Play Store, Gmail, Maps, and YouTube among others. Nevertheless, the device is equipped with Huawei’s latest and most advanced technologies like the Kirin 980 processor and support for 5G connectivity.

The Huawei Mate X will launch in China on November 15. — AFP-Relaxnews