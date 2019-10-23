Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite arrives in Malaysia, available from RM1,199

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 Lite features quite a few eye-catching features for an affordable price. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Mi 9 Lite has been announced for the Malaysian market, and it adds yet another option for buyers in the competitive mid-range market.

Essentially a global version of the Xiaomi CC9 (sold in China), the Mi 9 Lite features quite a few eye-catching features for an affordable price.

You’re looking at a 6.39″ Full HD+ Samsung AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 710 with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS2.1 storage — 64GB and 128GB variants are available. Storage is expandable via microSD for up to 256GB, as well.

For photos, it has a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, a 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter as well as a 2MP depth sensor.

There’s also a new “AI Skyscaping” feature that can detect the sky in a photo — Xiaomi says that this feature can “transform an overcast day to a bright sunny one”.

For selfies meanwhile, the front-facing camera is a 32MP f/2.0 shooter.

Sustaining the device is a decently-sized 4,030mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4, with an 18W charger available in the box.

There’s still a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and NFC support for the Mi 9 Lite.

An interesting aspect of the phone is the vertical illuminated Xiaomi logo on the back of the device, which doubles up as a notification light.

As with many of Xiaomi’s phones that have AMOLED screens, the Mi 9 Lite also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Colour-wise, you have 3 options to pick from: Pearl White, Aurora Blue and Onyx Grey. There are two variants that will be available from the 1st of November 2019:

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite — 6GB + 64GB — RM1,199 (available exclusively on Lazada, Shopee)

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite — 6GB + 128GB — RM1,299 (available on Lazada, Shopee, Authorised Mi Stores)

On the 1st of November, every purchase of the Mi 9 Lite will also come with a RM100 Hermo MY voucher while stocks last, with the promotion available at select Authorised Mi Stores. — SoyaCincau