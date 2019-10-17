This week’s new game picks: ‘Ring Fit Adventure’, ‘Disco Elysium’, ‘Little Town Hero’

‘Ring Fit Adventure’, from the maker of ‘Wii Fit’ and ‘Wii Sports’. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — Nintendo looks to create another mainstream hit through social fitness game Ring Fit Adventure, the immersion of classic role-playing games is recalled in Disco Elysium on PC and Enhanced Editions of the Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale and Planescape Torment titles on console, and Pokemon crew GameFreak tries something new with Little Town Hero, while the Ice Age franchise revisits franchise locations in Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, and Plants vs Zombies becomes a hero-based shooter in Battle for Neighborville.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Switch from October 18

A fitness and social mini-game collection that appears equally inspired by prior Nintendo hits Wii Fit and Wii Sports, with a handheld circular resistance band and leg strap for the Switch’s detachable controllers. As a result it’s not designed for use with the newer Switch Lite.

Disco Elysium

Windows PC from October 15

Layered, stylish, story-driven detective mystery with a peculiar alternative 1970s aesthetic, whose lead character’s skills and traits manifest as unique internal monologues and shifted interaction choices. A very highly anticipated first game from the ZA/UM studio.

Little Town Hero

Nintendo Switch from October 16

A peaceful village is suddenly subject to unprovoked monster attacks; the hero finds he can defeat them with the right approach, thanks to powerful stones of mysterious origin. From the game studio behind much of the Pokemon franchise.

Dungeons & Dragons Enhanced Edition collections

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch from October 15

Four classic D&D games make their console debuts repackaged into two Enhanced Edition collections: Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II (plus expansions), and Planescape Torment and Icewind Dale, with the sprawling Neverwinter Nights set for December.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from October 18

Flora and fauna rule in this riff on popular shooters such as Overwatch and Call of Duty, the third in an ongoing Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare franchise. Versus and multiplayer modes, loads of characters to pick from, and a greater emphasis on player(s)-against-AI missions. Up against the decent Garden Warfare 2; the Switch has Splatoon 2 in the absence of Neighborville.

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC

The latest in an innumerable range of tie-ins for the five-film franchise, this time taking the shape of a 3D platform adventure involving a range of classic Ice Age locations and a search for Crystal Nuts. — AFP-Relaxnews