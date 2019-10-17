Google’s new Pixel Buds will provide you with your own bubble to listen to music and take calls

Google’s Pixel Buds will retail for US$179(RM750). — Picture courtesy of Google

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — The Mountain View titan took to its Made by Google 2019 conference to unveil the new generation of its wireless Pixel Buds with noise-cancellation technology. Consumers will have to wait until 2020 to get them into their ears.

This new, completely wireless version (as opposed to the one presented two years ago) positions itself as a true competitor to similar offerings by the likes of Apple, Samsung, Huawei (respectively the AirPods, Galaxy Buds and FreeBuds). So, how does Google differentiate itself?

The new Google Pixel Buds boast an estimated 5 hours of battery life, which can be recharged over five times with one charge of its charging case. It is worth noting that, unlike the equivalent case designed for AirPods, Google’s case can be recharged wirelessly. Taking a sportier tack, these earbuds are also designed to be sweat and waterproof.

Google intends to really set itself apart from the competition by giving its ear buds the capacity to automatically adapt to their environment and manage the volume, preventing the user from having to manually lower or raise the volume themselves to match their circumstances. Furthermore, when a call comes in, the microphone likewise adapts to ambient noise, including wind.

Naturally, they are compatible with Google Assistant and can respond to simple vocal queries. This Bluetooth-connected model works with smartphones running both Android and iOS.

Google’s Pixel Buds will be available in the US in 2020 for US$179 (RM750). — AFP-Relaxnews