Apple Watch with LTE support is coming to Malaysia very soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 ― In case you didn’t know, the Apple Watch is also available with cellular support since the Apple Watch Series 3. It allows you to stay connected on the go without depending on your iPhone but unfortunately, it was never offered in Malaysia. For the upcoming Apple Watch Series 5 release, it appears that we will soon get the LTE-connected version very soon.

Four Apple Watch models with 3G and LTE support have been spotted on our Malaysian SIRIM database. They are the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm and 42mm) and Watch Series 5 (40mm and 44mm).

@Soya_Cincau @LowyatNET My friend told me Maxis is undergoing testing of Apple Watch with LTE version. Looks like Apple is going to bring in LTE version of Apple Watch Series 5 & Series 3 to Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/zbhrWRHOmk — Kevin Ng TK (@KevinNgTK) October 11, 2019

According to our tipster, Maxis is said to be testing the Apple Watch with LTE support at the moment. Since it is a very small device, it uses an eSIM which is currently supported by most telcos including Maxis.

With the Apple Watch cellular version, you can make voice calls, send and receive SMS, notifications and also stream your Apple Music and Apple Podcast standalone, without having an iPhone with you. This is great for working out or while having a run outdoors.

Apple hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability for Malaysia just yet but in Singapore, the cellular version costs SGD 150 (about RM456) more than the standard model with GPS. The Apple Watch Series 5 for Malaysia is priced from RM1,749 for the 40mm size, so do expect the LTE version cost more than RM2,000 when it goes on sale.

If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, the still capable Series 3 would be an interesting option. At the moment, the Apple Watch Series 3 without cellular support is priced at RM849 for 38mm and RM999 for 42mm. ― SoyaCincau