‘PUBG’ turns on cross-play for PS4 and XBO consoles (VIDEO)

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ has activated cross-play between its PlayStation and Xbox communities. — Picture courtesy of PUBG Corporation / Bluehole, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 — PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has expanded to include cross-platform multiplayer across PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One (XBO) ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launching later in October.

Battle royale figurehead PUBG now allows PS4 and XBO players to go up against each other in the same matches.

Software update 4.3 implemented cross-console play, which can be turned on and off in a gameplay settings submenu.

PUBG players can’t yet form teams that straddle the two console platforms, but a cross-party feature is in development.

Neither does the feature extend to encompass PUBG on PC or mobile, both of which allow for different control methods, and affecting player responsiveness as a result.

Still, PUBG is one of the most high-profile names to join a cross-platform multiplayer trend that began with Fortnite and Rocket League as its spearheads.

The trend now encompasses several other titles by way of Dauntless, Spacelords, Super Mega Baseball 2, and a quintet from Hi-Rez Studios: Paladins, Smite, Realm Royale (projected for early October) and Rogue Company (launching 2020).

Debuting on October 25, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is to implement full cross-platform multiplayer between its PS4, XBO and Windows PC communities, according to control method. — AFP-Relaxnews