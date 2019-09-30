Google Pixel 4: What to expect from its upcoming gesture controls (VIDEO)

Google’s Pixel 4 series will support gesture controls. — Picture courtesy of Google via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 — With the launch of Google’s next flagship smartphone just a few weeks away, rumours and leaks about the upcoming series are published on a near-daily basis, while some days we have been lucky enough to get an official Google update. One of the most radical features to make its debut in the lineup is gesture controls.

If the rumours and leaks are true about Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone series supporting a wide range of gesture controls — and it’s likely they are due to the sheer number of corresponding details — the lineup will support movements like making a pinching gesture or waving a hand.

In fact, Google published an official video teasing the latter feature back in July. The clip was accompanied by a blog post stating that devices will come with a Soli motion-sensing radar chip that will allow users to just use their hands to “skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls” with the wave of a hand.

Late last week, 9To5Google was provided with a full list of applications that will support the gesture controls, though it has not been disclosed exactly what type of movement each will understand. Included on the list is Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube.

Google confirmed that the Pixel 4 lineup will be unveiled on October 15 during an event at which we’ll find out the full range of Google gestures and how they can be used to control the smartphone. — AFP-Relaxnews