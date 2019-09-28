Malaysian photographers push limits of iPhone 11 Pro photography

Abeden Mung’s gritty style translates well on his Instagram. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@tkdnxv

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The new iPhones are available in Malaysia just one week after they went on sale in the US.

Of course it wasn't long too before some intrepid local photographers showcased just what they could do with the new models.

If you're a fan of eyecatching street photography, Abeden Mung is someone worth an Instagram follow (@tkdnxv).

He deftly used the improved Portrait mode as well as the new ultra-wide and night modes to great effect.

Farhan used the iPhone 11 Pro’s Night and Ultra Wide capabilities to great effect. — Picture via Instagram/@naivefhn

An architectural buff? Check out local photographer Naive Farhan (on Instagram at @naivefhn) and his shots of the Public Bank building on Jalan Ampang.

It's an imposing building that can be tricky to shoot at night but he manages to use both the ultra wide mode to give a view of the facade, while also using night mode to show up details that are usually lost in lowlight.

Nuar’s shots with the iPhone 11 could pass off as commercial magazine shoots. — Picture via Instagram/@nuar_yusli

Anwar Yusli who Instagrams at @nuar_yusli used the iPhone 11 Pro Max to take artistic shots that wouldn't look out of place in a magazine.

The new iPhones, that consist of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer quite the photography upgrade judging from what's coming out on Instagram so far. The phones are currently available at all official retailers as well as the official Apple online store, as well as major telcos.