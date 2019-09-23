U Mobile to offer eSIM this week

U Mobile's eSIM. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Ahead of the iPhone 11 availability next week, U Mobile has revealed that they are introducing eSIM very soon. The eSIM is an embedded SIM which eliminates the need for obtaining a physical SIM card to connect to a telco. All you’ll need is to scan a QR code and you’ll be connected to their network instantly.

According to U Mobile, their eSIMs will be available from 27th September 2019. There’s no mention if it is offered for existing customers and whether there’s a charge if you’re upgrading from a physical SIM card.

For now, U Mobile’s embedded SIM will be made available for iPhone users for now and it will be compatible with the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as last year’s iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. The eSIM feature will also allow you to enable dual-SIM functionality on the new iPhone models as you can use both eSIM and a different physical SIM simultaneously. — SoyaCincau