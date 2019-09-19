Huawei Mate 30: Here’s how to watch the live stream at 8pm today (VIDEO)

The Mate series is also Huawei’s smartphone lineup to debut its latest processor such as the Kirin 990. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Huawei Mate 30 series will be launching this evening and it’s taking place in Munich, Germany.

We expect the Chinese smartphone maker to introduce at least four new smartphone models which include the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

As usual, you can watch the live stream on YouTube and it will start at 14:00 CEST (8.00pm Malaysian Time) today.

Below is the YouTube embed and you set to receive a reminder on your YouTube account.

Alternatively, you can also watch it via Facebook.

As seen from a couple of leaks, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup that’s housed in a huge circular camera bump.

It has been speculated that the Mate 30 Pro will come with two 40MP sensors instead of just one.

Unlike the P30 and P30 Pro, the new flagship models will come with a notch which presumably comes with a host of new sensors for better facial recognition.

The Mate series is also Huawei’s smartphone lineup to debut its latest processor such as the Kirin 990.

With Huawei constantly showcasing its 5G readiness, expect the Mate series to come with 5G variants for selected markets.

Since Malaysia is a key market, we expect Huawei to unveil local pre-order plans shortly after the global event.

However, there’s still one huge question that they need to answer which is the Mate 30’s access to official Google apps and services.

That’s something we hope Huawei can address very soon before it goes to market. — SoyaCincau