Electronic Arts to begin cloud gaming test: ‘Fifa,’ ‘Titanfall,’ ‘Need for Speed’ anywhere

‘Fifa 19’ is part of EA’s Project Atlas trial. — Picture courtesy of EA Sports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 — Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) is launching a public test of its Project Atlas technology, allowing participants to play Fifa 19, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Rivals and Unravel on PC, with the intention of bringing Atlas to anything from a smartphone to a smart TV.

A public testing phase is getting underway for Electronic Arts’ game streaming service, Project Atlas.

The video game publisher is using football game Fifa 19 (2018), action shooter Titanfall 2 (2016), racing game Need for Speed Rivals (2013) and jump’n’run puzzle adventure Unravel (2016) for the purpose.

While primarily focused on PC for the moment, EA is intent on understanding performance “across multiple other devices.”

Those range from smartphones to smart TVs, tablets, and over the air streaming devices.

“You would be able to stream a Madden HD game directly to the smart TV in your living room, or even in a hotel room if you’re traveling. You could even also continue same session on the go, right on your smartphone,” explained Ken Moss, EA’s Chief Technology Officer, in a post to Medium.

The trial is also to test cross play so that players will eventually be able to play with others “no matter where, or on what device, they have chosen to play—a major step toward cloud gaming finally uniting platforms in play.”

To that end, trial participants will be able to “engage with the live PC environment on [EA’s online service Origin, and] test out their cross progression when they log in to PC” after the trial concludes.

EA is encouraging interested parties to sign up via go.ea.com/cpt, where they can log in using a standard free EA Account and then select a Community Playtesting option.

A portion of signups will then be chosen for participation.

Project Atlas is part of an industry-wide push into cloud gaming technology, one that includes Microsoft’s Xbox through Project xCloud, Sony’s PlayStation through PlayStation Now, and Google through Google Stadia.

Hardware manufacturer Nvidia has its own GeForce Now scheme, partnered with Nintendo and game publisher Capcom for Resident Evil 7 Cloud Version on the Nintendo Switch in Japan, while French headquartered publisher Ubisoft brought Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to the Switch as another cloud-based option for Japan. — AFP-Relaxnews