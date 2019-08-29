Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta even before 13.0 officially launches

This hasty launch supports the theory that Apple will launch the iPhone 11 and its next mobile operating system on September 10. — Picture via SoyaCincau

NEW YORK, August 29 — Less than a month before the expected public release of iOS 13.0, Apple has already launched a beta version of iOS 13.1 for developers.

The company launched the public beta 7 of iOS 13 just over a week ago, but evidently, Apple has already collected all the information it needs to officially launch the operating system, as a developer beta of the next version has been launched. The number of updates, however, is so slim that the average user would not even notice.

This hasty launch supports the theory based on information found in beta 7 of iOS 13 that Apple will launch the iPhone 11 and its next mobile operating system on September 10. — AFP-Relaxnews