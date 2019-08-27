Huawei Mate 30 quad-camera design and key features revealed

Similar to the Mate 20 series, the next Mate will get its own signature camera bump design that makes it stand out from the rest. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Following the reveal of its new Kirin 990 processor at IFA 2019, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to announce its new Huawei Mate 30 series as early as next month.

After months of speculation, we now get a more legit look at the new flagship smartphone through a purported promo image.

Similar to the Mate 20 series, the next Mate will get its own signature camera bump design that makes it stand out from the rest.

The leaked image confirms that the Mate 30 series will feature a round camera bump that houses a quad-camera setup that’s co-engineered with Leica.

The size of the camera module looks almost as big as a Lumia 1020 but it appears to as slim as the current Mate 20 series.

There’s also a thick ring design around the camera to give it a distinctive look.

We also get a glimpse of the front which confirms that it will still keep a wide notch.

This is quite a rare sight for a new smartphone in 2019 but this could also mean that Huawei is still retaining its 3D scanning sensors for better security and AR features.

Since there’s no physical sensor at the rear, you can expect Huawei to utilise an OLED display that will support an in-display scanner.

The display is still a dual-curve unit and you can see how it bends tightly to the edge.

The device still gets a slim metal frame that has a flat top, which is very similar to the current P30 series.

Also noticeable is the LEICA branding which is oriented for landscape mode and there’s a black dot at the top which could be an IR blaster.

Like the Mate 20 series, it also gets a physical red power button.

The leaked image also mentions that it runs on a Kirin 990 processor and a Leica quad-camera setup. We can’t confirm if it uses a periscope module for its telephoto camera since all four cameras have round lenses.

It has been rumoured that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may come with two 40MP cameras. The main camera is said to be using a larger 1/1.5″ sensor, while the ultra-wide-angle camera may utilise a 1/1.7″ sensor which is the same size as the current P30 and Mate 20 Pro main shooter.

On top of that, the poster also indicated that it features double super fast charge. This could mean an even faster charging technology with a higher output than its current 40W Super Charge. — SoyaCincau