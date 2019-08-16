Sony Malaysia’s latest noise-cancelling headphones are available for RM999

The Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones is part of the EXTRA BASS series, and comes with Sony’s Digital Noise Cancelling technology. — Picture courtesy of Sony via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Earlier today, Sony announced the latest addition to their wireless headphone range — one that places an emphasis on “delivering deep bass”.

The Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones is part of the EXTRA BASS series, and comes with Sony’s Digital Noise Cancelling technology.

Similar to many noise-cancelling headphones, Sony’s WH-XB900N comes with a mode where users can choose to hear ambient noises around them.

Called the quick attention feature, users will simply have to touch the right ear cup to quickly lower the volume of music playing.

There is also the usual range of touch controls via the touch pad on the ear cup, including play, pause, next track, and so on, while there’s support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri (via your smartphone).

As for battery life, Sony promises up to 30 hours of wireless playback, with a quick charge function that means that 10 minutes of charging via USB-C will get you up to one hour of wireless playback.

However, it will take seven hours to charge the headphones fully, although you can extend the battery life by turning noise-cancelling off to 35 hours of wireless playback.

The Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones are now available at Sony Stores and authorised dealers in Malaysia for RM999. If you’d like to find out more, click here. — SoyaCincau