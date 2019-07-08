Honor 9X will be powered by the most advanced processor in the mid-range segment

The Kirin 810 chipset features 2x high-performance Cortex-A76 cores that are clocked at 2.27GHz — Huawei via SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Honor is about to release its new Honor 9X mid-range smartphone at the end of this month. The Huawei sub-brand has just confirmed that the new device will be powered by the latest Kirin 810 processor, which is similar to the new Huawei Nova 5.

According to Honor, there are only four flagship chips that utilise a 7nm fabrication process and the Honor 9X will be one of them with the Kirin 810. To recap, the Kirin 810 chipset features 2x high-performance Cortex-A76 cores that are clocked at 2.27GHz along with 6x efficiency Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.88GHz. At 7nm, Huawei claims that you can expect 20 per cent better power efficiency and 50 per cent more transistor density compared to an 8nm based chip.

Despite being a mid-range chipset, the Kirin 810 also comes with a dedicated NPU that’s based on a self-developed Da Vinci architecture. It is claimed that the AI performance is better than a Snapdragon 855 and even their very own flagship Kirin 980 SoC.

Even in other benchmarks, the Kirin 810 is shown to have outperformed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor on Geekbench and Antutu. The Snapdragon 730 is based on an 8nm processor, with 2x Kryo 470 Gold cores and 6x Kryo 470 Silver cores. This mid-range Snapdragon unit is currently being utilised on the Xiaomi Mi 9T as well as the Samsung Galaxy A80.

The Honor 9X will be launched on 23rd July at Xi’an. According to Honor President, George Zhao, there will be a couple of surprises and that could include a pop-up selfie mechanism. — SoyaCincau