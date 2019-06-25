Microsoft’s rumoured folding Surface will run Window 10 and Android apps

Will Microsoft follow up its Surface device (pictured here) with one that has a folding display? — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 25 — This weekend the associate director of market research firm IHS Markit revealed information about Microsoft’s upcoming and unannounced folding Surface to Forbes including details on screen size, aspect ratio, and expected software capabilities.

Since the start of this year, rumours have been circulating about Microsoft’s investment in and development of devices with folding displays. Earlier this month, The Verge spoke with an insider who confirmed that such projects are in the works, admitting that a new form factor, allegedly the folding Surface device, had been recently revealed to employees.

According to the Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at HIS Market, Jeff Lin, the flexible tablet, reportedly code-named “Centaurus”, will have two 9-inch screens when folded, and the aspect ratio will be 4:3. Lin stated that these details came from supply chain information.

The new Surface will use a form of Windows 10 optimised for a dual display with which users will be able to run Android Apps and use iCloud services. Reportedly, it will have an always-on connectivity feature.

Though Microsoft has not publicly made any comments about the Surface, it will likely launch this year considering that the model has already been revealed to employees. — AFP-Relaxnews