Microsoft partners with Kano to launch a build-your-own PC (VIDEO)

Kano and Microsoft introduce the Kano PC. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 ― Microsoft and Kano have unveiled the Kano PC, a Windows 10 S-equipped build-your-own tablet-laptop hybrid designed for the classroom.

On Wednesday, the London-based company behind a slew of educational tech DIY kits, Kano announced its partnership with Microsoft to launch a build-your-own Windows 10 computer kit.

The Kano PC, whose form factor resembles Microsoft's Surface, is a laptop-tablet hybrid with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display.

Introducing the Kano PC, powered by Microsoft Windows - The First Computer for The Classroom of The Future. https://t.co/FPqr2kUfGH #KanoPC #Windows10 @MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/DHDt5UZWa8 — Kano | We demystify technology (@TeamKano) June 19, 2019

Students will be able to follow a storybook-like instruction manual that guides their construction of the PC. When finished, they can look back on their work thanks to the transparent back cover.

The cover is actually a full-size keyboard which can be used along with the display to “create emojis with binary code, tinker with touch and sound, and play with the processor and memory.” Additionally, the device comes with a handful of programmes ― and is compatible with the Microsoft Office Suite ― to further help students learn about computers on a technical basis and create school projects.

The Kano PC can be pre-ordered now for US$299.99 (RM1,244.82) with delivery beginning October 1.― AFP-Relaxnews