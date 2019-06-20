Xiaomi Mi 9T Malaysian price revealed, priced from as low as RM1,099

The latest Mi 9T is priced at RM1,099, lower than the Mi 9 SE. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 ― The Xiaomi Mi 9T is launching in Malaysia today and the pricing is finally out. Similar to the European market, the latest Mi 9T is priced lower than the Mi 9 SE.

Lazada, which is notoriously known for revealing official pricing ahead of launch has revealed the official pricing of the Mi 9T. The Mi 9T banners and pages at the time of writing were taken down but the folks at Lowyat.net had managed to get a screen grab of the offer.

From the looks of it, the Mi 9T with 6GB RAM + 64GB of storage is priced at RM1,199 and you can get it for only RM1,099 during the one-day sale that’s happening on June 25, 2019. It is likely that Xiaomi Malaysia would also introduce a higher spec 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

As a comparison, the Mi 9 SE is priced at RM1,299 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and RM1,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Mi 9T launch will be taking place this afternoon so stay tuned to us for the details.

To recap, the Mi 9T is the global version of the Redmi K20. It comes with a 6.39” Full HD+ AMOLED that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device gets a upmarket looking curved glass back and under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 730 processor.

For taking pictures, it gets a 20MP pop-up selfie camera while the rear is fitted with a triple-camera combo. It has a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter that offers 2X optical zoom. The device is juiced up with a large 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via USB-C. There’s no microSD card expansion, however, it does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. ― SoyaCincau