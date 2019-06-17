This tiny accessory confirms camera layout on the iPhone 11 series (VIDEO)

Accessory maker Olixar has areleased its lineup of camera protectors for the iPhone’s models. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — It appears that the next iPhone will indeed come with a huge camera bump. Before Apple announces its new iPhone in September, accessory maker Olixar has already released its lineup of camera protectors for the upcoming models.

Olixar has a reputation for releasing accessories for devices ahead of launch and in most occasions, they are pretty spot-on. This time, they have released three camera protectors that are designed specifically for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11 R.

The iPhone 11 and 11 Max will come with a triple-camera layout that has two additional holes for the flash and microphone. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Unlike the current iPhone that has a vertical dual-camera layout for the iPhone XS series, the new iPhone 11 comes with a larger cube design with rounded corners. For the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, the device will come with a triple-camera layout that has two additional holes for the flash and microphone. The layout does match the renders provided by serial leakster @onleaks. It is speculated that the next iPhone will feature a single sheet of glass that also covers the entire back including the camera module.

Meanwhile, for the iPhone 11 R, the camera protector reveals two camera holes plus two smaller holes for flash and microphone. It is believed that Apple will be including an extra ultra-wide-angle camera for this year’s iPhone lineup. The tempered glass camera protectors for the iPhone 11 is currently available for pre-order for 9.99GBP (about RM52). — SoyaCincau