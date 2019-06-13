Huawei postpones plans to launch new laptop due to US ban

A launch date for the yet to be released MateBook has not been set. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― Huawei was scheduled to unveil a new MateBook laptop this week at the CES Asia 2019 trade show that is taking place in Shanghai but had to postpone the launch due to the US ban restricting American companies from doing business with the Chinese company.

In this respect, the ban has effective blocked Huawei’s access to technology from Microsoft (its Windows operating system) and Intel (processors).

So far a launch date for the yet to be released MateBook, has not been set and will directly depend on how long Huawei will remain on the blacklist. Huawei’s consumer division CEO, Richard Yu, told CNBC that the situation is “unfortunate”.

It has been reported that Huawei has already stopped the production and development of its laptop computers.