Mozilla to offer premium services to Firefox users via paid subscriptions

Firefox has previously experimented with subscriptions that offered VPN services. — Picture courtesy of Mozilla via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 — In an interview with German magazine t3n, Mozilla’s CEO revealed the company’s plans to offer premium features like VPN service and cloud storage to those who opt into a paid Firefox subscription.

In an interview published recently by German magazine t3n and spotted by CNET yesterday, Mozilla CEO Chris Beard discussed the company’s plan to offer Firefox users a monthly subscription option that would give them access to premium features potentially including cloud storage and a specific amount of VPN bandwidth.

After emphasising that the company will not begin charging fees for services and tools that are currently free through the browser, Beard revealed that Mozilla is targeting a fall release for this subscription service, possibly October.

He also admitted that the “first” tier will launch in October, suggesting that the upcoming service will consist of several levels.

Last October, Mozilla launched a Firefox VPN service for US$10 (RM42) as an “experiment;” only a small number of random users were presented with this offer in a move designed to give the company insight into how many people would be willing to pay. Though the results have not been publicly published, they are evidently positive, as an official VPN-offering subscription will likely launch this year. — AFP-Relaxnews