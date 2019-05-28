Facebook Malaysia to help fast forward country’s digital economy

Facebook Malaysia also said it was in collaboration with a local service provider to support the Malaysian government’s efforts to further improve the country’s digital infrastructure. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Facebook Malaysia is committed to growing local investments and help fast forward the country’s digital transformation through a three-pronged effort.

In a statement today, the company said the initiatives include the “Made by Malaysia, Loved by the World” programme, co-organised by Facebook, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and social commerce platform, Avana.

“The programme has helped empower more than 1,000 businesses across seven cities in Malaysia, to equip them with the tools to export their products and arm them with digital online capabilities for growth beyond the Malaysian borders.

“This first of its kind programme in Asean, aims to continue engaging with another 1,000 businesses by end-2019,” it said, adding, DHL Express will also join the effort.

Facebook Malaysia also said it was in collaboration with a local service provider to support the Malaysian government’s efforts to further improve the country’s digital infrastructure with the first large-scale Terragraph market pilot launch in George Town, Penang.

“We are scaling the Terragraph technology trial in Malaysia in collaboration with another local service provider, which will include the provision of WiFi, fixed wireless access and smart city applications and services.

“This upcoming trial will take place in Cyberjaya,” it added.

It also said a Facebook Community Leadership Circle Programme would be launched by year-end to empower and support the Facebook community leaders who foster and strengthen the Facebook Groups, which recorded more than 1.4 billion users monthly.

Country director Nicole Tan said Malaysia is important to Facebook with over 23 million Malaysians on the platform every month, connecting with family, friends, businesses, and communities.

“The country’s economy is in the midst of a societal and digital transformation, coupled with a tremendous push for industrial growth, technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

“It is exciting to be a part of this, and we are investing in our partners, programmes, opportunities and people who are helping us create a positive impact in their communities,” she added.

Facebook Malaysia celebrated the opening of its new expanded office space in Q Sentral here, today. — Bernama