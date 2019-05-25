Google removes Huawei devices from official Android website

The Huawei P30 Pro (pic) and the Huawei Mate X are missing from Android.com's 5G and Popular picks for camera section. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Huawei ban imposed by the US government has recently gotten a 90-day delay until 19 August 2019. Despite Google giving assurance that Huawei devices will continue to receive software and security updates for the next 90 days, the company behind Android has already removed Huawei from their official website.

On Android.com, there’s a section that highlights popular Android devices and it had included the Huawei P30 Pro and the Huawei Mate X. If you check the devices page right now, you’ll notice that Huawei is missing from the 5G and Popular picks for camera section.

There was also a foldable phone section that highlights the Huawei Mate Xand the section has been removed as well.

That’s not all. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro which was previously listed as a supported device under the Android Q Beta 3 program is also removed.

Interestingly, Google has not updated its YouTube Signature devices page. The latest Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are still listed as recommended devices along with the Honour View20, Huawei Mate 20 and P20 series.

For Google to remove Huawei on their official site is quite surprising considering devices such as the Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro are still currently on sale. Even before the 90-day delay was announced, Android has tweeted that Google Play and security features from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.

Hopefully, Huawei and Google will find a workaround and a long-term solution before the 90 days are up. — SoyaCincau