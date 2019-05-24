Maxis creates Hari Raya mobile app for the hearing impaired

Maxis has created a mobile app to enable the hearing-impaired to experience the ‘takbir’ through visuals and vibrations. — Videograb courtesy of Youtube/ Maxis Raya 2019 Deria Takbir

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Maxis Bhd has created a mobile app in conjunction with Hari Raya this year, enabling the hearing impaired to experience the “takbir” through visuals and vibrations for the first time.

“The takbir is an important part of Raya celebrations for Muslims around the world. Unfortunately, the deaf can feel left out when participating in the prayers,” it said in a statement today.

To create the app, Maxis worked with the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf (MFD) to better understand the challenges experienced by the deaf community, as well as consulted the imam of Masjid Ara Damansara, Uztaz Mohammad Khairul Mohd Lias.

The Deria Takbir app, which utilises pre-existing accessibility features on iPhone such as the haptic engine, converts real-time sound waves into cymatic visual patterns and haptic feedback, allowing users to feel the takbir’s rhythm and melody, Maxis said. — Bernama