Honor unveils latest flagship devices in Europe for first time

The Honor 20 Pro. — Picture courtesy of Honor

LONDON, May 22 — Yesterday, in London, Honor debuted the newest and most advanced members of their smartphone portfolio: The Honor 20 Series.

In April, Chinese phone manufacturer Honor sent out invitations for the Honor 20 Series smartphone launch that took place yesterday in London.

At the time, Honor had not confirmed why the slogan for the event was “#capturewonder” or why the date was written only using fours — but after the event both those questions have been answered.

The Honor 20 Series consists of the Honor 20 Lite, a standard Honor 20 model, and the Honor 20 Pro; the latter two models feature a quad-camera set-up on the rear made up of a 16MP super wide-angle camera with a 177-degree field-of-view, a 48 MP main camera (the main camera on the Pro version dons the widest smartphone aperture to date), an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 2MP micro camera.

The Honour 20 Lite. — Picture courtesy of Honour

The standard and Pro devices feature a front camera placed within a punch-out style notch in the upper left-hand corner while the Lite iteration has a conventional tear-drop shaped notch in the top centre.

The Pro’s advanced camera technology brings image stabilisation to users as well as the ability to capture pictures of the moon with the Handheld Moon Shot mode.

Both the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are powered by the Kirin 980 chipset which is comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 that powers devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, the Pixel 3 lineup, and Sony’s latest flagship.

Additionally, the top tier models use GPU Turbo 3.0 to ensure that gamers experience high performance and little lag.

Apart from the extra camera features provided with the Pro, the two lead models are essentially the same.

As for the Lite model, like the upper tier versions, the front camera is 32 MP. On the other hand, the specs of the cameras on the rear are less impressive, and the micro camera has been removed completely.

Mobile gaming is supported only by GPU Turbo 2.0, and the model is powered by a lower-grade Kirin 710 processor.

The Honor 20 Lite starts at €299 (RM1,397.23) for 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage; the standard model starts at €499 for 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage; and the Pro starts at €599 for 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Market availability will likely be announced soon. — AFP-Relaxnews