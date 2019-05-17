Oppo Reno Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Reno has a rising pivot structure that houses a soft light, earpiece and a 16MP front camera. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Oppo Reno has finally arrived in Malaysia. This is Oppo’s new premium smartphone lineup that replaces its existing R-series. For now, Oppo Malaysia has introduced its standard model that comes without a periscope camera module.

The Oppo Reno features a 6.4″ Panoramic OLED display that stretches edge to edge without a notch or punch-hole. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution boasting a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and the front is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor which allows the device to have a clean appearance for the rear.

In terms of design, the device has a matte finish and interestingly, there’s an O-dot element on the rear that’s made out of ceramic. According to Oppo, this design element helps to raise the phone slightly so that it can protect the back of the phone when it’s placed on a flat surface.

If you need to take a selfie, the Reno has a rising pivot structure that houses a soft light, earpiece and a 16MP front camera. It pops up at a 11-degree angle and it also houses the rear LED flash as well.

Under the hood, the Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and for Malaysia we are getting a single 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

For imaging, the rear features a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup that supports Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and Artistic Portrait Mode. The standard Reno doesn’t get a periscope telephoto camera that comes with the 10X Zoom edition.

Keeping the lights on is a 3,765mAh battery and it supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via USB-C. The standard Reno also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9.0 pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. The Reno comes in Jet Black and Ocean Green.

The Oppo Reno is officially priced at RM1,999 and it will be available for pre-order from 17th to 27th May 2019. Pre-order customers will get a smart battery case (worth RM199), extended warranty (worth RM119) and screen protection warranty (worth RM119). Pre-order customers can collect their devices on 28th May.

Meanwhile, the Reno 10X Zoom edition will be announced on 27th May 2019. This high-end comes with a triple-camera setup, a larger display and it runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor. — SoyaCincau