Honor 20’s press renders and key hardware specs revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Honor 20 series is launching next week and the Huawei sub-brand will release not one but two flagship models.

Ahead of its global event, reliable leakster Roland Quandt has revealed the press renders and hardware specs of the non-pro Honor 20 model.

Despite being the more affordable model, the Honor 20 still comes with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup.

According to Roland, the non-Pro flagship has a 6.26″ IPS display that pushes a full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels.

On the top left corner, the in-screen selfie camera is said to be pushing at least 32MP resolution with an aperture of f/2.0.

In the camera department, the Honor 20 comes with a 48MP f/1.8 main camera that uses the same Sony IMX586 sensor as the View 20.

It also gets a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view.

Interestingly, the other two cameras are 2MP sensors. It is said that one of it is used for macro shots while the other is used for depth effects.

For the higher Honor 20 Pro, an earlier leak has indicated that the device will come with both telephoto and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

As you would expect, the Honor 20 will run on Huawei’s top of the line Kirin 980 processor. In Europe, the device is expected to come with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

It isn’t clear if Honor will be using UFS or eMMC storage, or whether it will come with a microSD card expansion option. The battery is said to be smaller at 3,750mAh and it will support 22.5W SuperCharge via USB-C.

The Honor 20 launch is taking place in London on the 21st May 2019. Since Malaysia is a key market, we expect pre-orders to start very soon after the global launch. — SoyaCincau