Oppo Reno 10X edition is capable of pushing 60X digital zoom

The Oppo Reno comes in two variants and this was recorded on the 10X zoom edition which will be released in China on the 10th May. — Picture courtesy of Oppo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — When it comes to zooming, the Huawei P30 Pro is an impressive smartphone that offers 10X Hybrid zoom. When pushed, it can do go all the way to 50X digital zoom.

Recently, we were blown away by its crazy capability to capture the moon despite the controversy that surrounds it.

Not wanting to lose out, the folks at Oppo wants you to know that its new Reno series is capable of pushing its zoom capabilities further.

Brian Shen, the VP for the Chinese domestic market has shared a video recording of the device that can zoom all the way up to 60X on Weibo.

To recap on the specs, the Oppo Reno 10X comes with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with a periscope setup and an 8MP shooter for ultra-wide-angle shots.

The periscope lens module is similar to the P30 Pro and it has a focal length of 16-160mm. For greater clarity while zooming in, there’s also OIS for both main and telephoto cameras.

Whether the picture is usable or not, is yet to be seen. For the Huawei P30 Pro, it gets additional enhancement with AI stabilisation and the main 40MP f/1.6 camera has a large 1/1.7″ sensor that’s also capable of cranking its ISO up to 409,600.

In China, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition is priced from 3,999CNY (about RM2,449) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, while the highest 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is going for 4,799CNY (about RM2,939).

The Oppo Reno series will be announced in Malaysia soon and we expect the local launch event to take place sometime this month. — SoyaCincau