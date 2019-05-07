OnePlus 7 Pro fully revealed in latest leaked renders

OnePlus is giving more distinctive colour options with Almond, Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Just a week before the OnePlus 7 series is announced next week, we now get a clear look at the top of the line OnePlus 7 Pro thanks to more renders shared by reliable leakster Roland Quandt. As seen earlier, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a curved edge to edge display and it comes with a triple camera setup at the rear.

With these fresh batch of press renders, we can confirm that it comes with a pop-up selfie camera and it still missing one feature that was lacking on the OnePlus 6T.

This time OnePlus is giving more distinctive colour options with Almond, Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue. As shown above, the device comes with a pop-up selfie camera that elevates on the upper left side of the phone. If you look at the bottom, it appears to come with a USB-C port and a speaker grill. From the looks of it, there’s no headphone jack on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

On the right side, OnePlus still retains its alert slider. With curved glass on both front and back with a thin metal frame, the overall exterior looks quite similar to a Samsung Galaxy S9 series.

As speculated earlier, the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.64″ Quad HD+ AMOLED display that pushes a high 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 processor that can be configured with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

For imaging, it will get a triple-camera setup that offers a 48MP main shooter and a telephoto camera that does 3X optical zoom. Juicing up the device is expected to be a larger 4,000mAh battery which will support 30W Warp Charge via USB-C.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be revealed on 14th May 2019. Pre-order for Malaysia is expected to be begin shortly after the global launch. — SoyaCincau