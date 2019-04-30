Little ‘Forager’ makes big impact on PC download charts

Hotly anticipated by indie game fans, ‘Forager’ expanded its audience in a second week on sale. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 30 — Launched on April 18 for PC and Linux with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Mac OS versions to come, a personal project about exploring, building, and making friends has gone from a one-person, multi-year effort to well-received release with a vibrant community of assistant developers and fans.

Even a week after its debut, modestly-priced US$19 (RM79) Forager is making more than big-name competitors Mortal Kombat 11 and PUBG, as well as March’s hot indie release Risk of Rain 2.

A free prototype is still available on Itch.io, allowing the inquisitive to check out the Forager mix of harvesting, crafting, treasure hunting, and exploration. The full game contains a ton of additional content and its Argentinian creator plans on adding multiplayer, mod support, and sizeable content updates such as a farm life expansion.

The game is the result of several years of work and very nearly didn’t get made. However, a surprise win in a two-week game development competition and a fortuitous meeting helped Mariano “HopFrog” Cavallero turn Forager into the success it is today.

Elsewhere, a clutch of Alien games benefited from discounts coinciding with Alien Day, April 26, a date that refers to Aliens lunar location LV-426. The Alien: Isolation collection and Aliens vs. Predator are found in the Humble store and GamersGate top fives respectively.

Then, ahead of its big mid-year update, a sale on greatly improved interplanetary explorer No Man’s Sky boosts it to the top of GOG’s bestseller ranking, while new historical strategy Imperator: Rome gains top five footholds on both GOG and Steam.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Forager

2. Risk of Rain 2

3. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

4. Mortal Kombat 11

5. Imperator: Rome

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Forager

2. Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI: Rise & Fall expansion

3. Alien: Isolation — The Collection

4. Risk of Rain 2

5. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Human: Fall Flat

2. Aliens vs Predator Classic 2000

3. Miscreated

4. Devil May Cry 5

5. Mortal Kombat 11

Fanatical (fanatical.com)

1. Fanatical’s Mystery Egg Bundle (up to 10 mystery games)

2. Rime

3. Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator + Rev 2 bundle

4. Fanatical’s Exile Bundle (10 games including Star Wars Jedi Knight I & II, Old Man’s Journey, Project Highrise)

5. Mortal Kombat 11

GOG (gog.com)

1. No Man’s Sky

2. Warcraft I & II Bundle

3. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Zero

4. Diablo

5. Imperator: Rome

Itchio’s New & Popular (itch.io)

1. Roguelight

2. Odd Realm

3. Lazers+

4. Mercury Fallen

5. Faith — AFP-Relaxnews