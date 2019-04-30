Little ‘Forager’ makes big impact on PC download charts

NEW YORK, April 30 — Launched on April 18 for PC and Linux with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Mac OS versions to come, a personal project about exploring, building, and making friends has gone from a one-person, multi-year effort to well-received release with a vibrant community of assistant developers and fans.
Even a week after its debut, modestly-priced US$19 (RM79) Forager is making more than big-name competitors Mortal Kombat 11 and PUBG, as well as March’s hot indie release Risk of Rain 2.
A free prototype is still available on Itch.io, allowing the inquisitive to check out the Forager mix of harvesting, crafting, treasure hunting, and exploration. The full game contains a ton of additional content and its Argentinian creator plans on adding multiplayer, mod support, and sizeable content updates such as a farm life expansion.
The game is the result of several years of work and very nearly didn’t get made. However, a surprise win in a two-week game development competition and a fortuitous meeting helped Mariano “HopFrog” Cavallero turn Forager into the success it is today.
How I Made Forager by @_HopFrog pic.twitter.com/kFByfoIqfG— Humble Bundle (@humble) April 25, 2019
Elsewhere, a clutch of Alien games benefited from discounts coinciding with Alien Day, April 26, a date that refers to Aliens lunar location LV-426. The Alien: Isolation collection and Aliens vs. Predator are found in the Humble store and GamersGate top fives respectively.
Then, ahead of its big mid-year update, a sale on greatly improved interplanetary explorer No Man’s Sky boosts it to the top of GOG’s bestseller ranking, while new historical strategy Imperator: Rome gains top five footholds on both GOG and Steam.
Steam* (steampowered.com)
1. Forager
2. Risk of Rain 2
3. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
4. Mortal Kombat 11
5. Imperator: Rome
*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.
Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)
1. Forager
2. Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI: Rise & Fall expansion
3. Alien: Isolation — The Collection
4. Risk of Rain 2
5. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)
1. Human: Fall Flat
2. Aliens vs Predator Classic 2000
3. Miscreated
4. Devil May Cry 5
5. Mortal Kombat 11
Fanatical (fanatical.com)
1. Fanatical’s Mystery Egg Bundle (up to 10 mystery games)
2. Rime
3. Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator + Rev 2 bundle
4. Fanatical’s Exile Bundle (10 games including Star Wars Jedi Knight I & II, Old Man’s Journey, Project Highrise)
5. Mortal Kombat 11
GOG (gog.com)
1. No Man’s Sky
2. Warcraft I & II Bundle
3. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Zero
4. Diablo
5. Imperator: Rome
Itchio’s New & Popular (itch.io)
1. Roguelight
2. Odd Realm
3. Lazers+
4. Mercury Fallen
5. Faith — AFP-Relaxnews