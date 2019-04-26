These renders reveal iPhone XI’s new design

These new renders appear to confirm the layout and design of the new camera bump. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The upcoming iPhone XI for 2019 is expected to be Apple’s first smartphone to feature a triple-camera setup. After seeing the first render and alleged case mould, reliable leakster @onleaks has dropped more high-resolution renders of the new Apple flagship smartphone.

These new renders confirm the layout and design of the new camera bump. It looks larger than the existing iPhone XS and it gets a weird arrangement for the third camera which we know many people are not happy with.

The next iPhone is expected to retain the same 5.8″ display size as the current iPhone X and iPhone XS. — SoyaCincau pic

The next iPhone is expected to retain the same 5.8″ display size as the current iPhone X and iPhone XS. Of course, there will be a 6.5″ Max model. According to the source, the thickness of the notch and bezels have been reduced but it is quite unnoticeable.

What’s interesting is that the upcoming device is said to come with a single sheet of glass for the rear which also covers the camera bump. This should give it a more seamless appearance but I’m not too sure if it will be more durable compared to the current camera bump design that has a metal frame.

What’s interesting is that the upcoming device is said to come with a single sheet of glass for the rear which also covers the camera bump. — SoyaCincau pic

The source mentioned that the iPhone XI will have dimensions of 143.9mm x 71.4mm x 7.8mm. If this is correct, the new design is slightly thicker, wider and taller by a negligible 0.1-0.5mm.

Another noticeable change is a revised mute switcher which is said to be similar to the old iPad. The rest of the design remains unchanged and it still uses a lightning port at the bottom. — SoyaCincau