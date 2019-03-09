Skype for Web refresh launches for ‘all’ desktops

Skype for Web gets refreshed. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 — Microsoft has announced that the latest version of Skype for Web is now live with HD calling, call recording, and a new Chat Media Gallery.

On Thursday, the new Skype for Web hit desktops everywhere but only if you’re using a Windows 10 or Mac OSX10.12 device with the latest versions of Chrome and Edge.

If you satisfy all those requirements, you’ll now have access to a new slew of features without having to rely on the dedicated application.

In addition to experiencing your video calls in HD, you can now record them as well. The notifications panel has been redesigned to help you catch up easily on what you missed while away like reactions to your messages, @mentions, and if someone quoted you—it’s all in one place now.

For other conversational information, you can use the search bar to find specific messages within individual discussions, or you can reference the new Chat Media Gallery to find files, links, and photos shared within a conversation.

Make sure all your browsers are updated to the latest version to access the new features.