Large crowd throngs Mid Valley for Samsung Galaxy S10 roadshow

A huge crowd is seen during the Samsung Galaxy S10 roadshow in Mid Valley Megamall March 8, 2019. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Samsung Galaxy S10 officially goes on sale in Malaysia starting today and Samsung is having its first sale roadshows at three locations.

Over at Mid Valley Megamall, there’s a huge crowd of about 1,000 people at the time of posting and the first person had lined up since the early hours of the morning.

To recap, below is the official pricing for the Galaxy S10 series in Malaysia:

Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — RM2,699

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — RM3,299

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — RM3,699

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — RM4,599

The first in line in the Klang Valley is Mohamed Ithof Ali, an international student from the Maldives. He had started queuing since 4am together with his friend, Ali Rishwan. Both of them have purchased a Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB of storage. Since he’s one of the first 500 to purchase at the roadshow, he was also entitled to get RM1,000 off for the second unit.

Mohamed Ithof Ali poses with his new Samsung Galaxy S10+ at Mid Valley Mall in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2019. — SoyaCincau pic

The roadshow is happening from the 8th to 10th March 2019 at Mid Valley in the Klang Valley, AEON Terbau City in Johor Baru and Queensbay Mall in Penang. If you purchase the Galaxy S10e with 128GB of storage, you can get a Galaxy Buds worth RM499 for free.

And if you purchase the Galaxy S10 and S10+ with 128GB of storage you will be getting a free Galaxy Ear Buds and Samsung’s Screen Protection Plus worth a total of RM779. If you’re interested on the top variant Galaxy S10+ with 512GB of storage, you will be getting a Galaxy Watch Active and Samsung’s Screen Protection Plus that’s worth a total of RM1,079 for free. — SoyaCincau