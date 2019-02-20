Grab your pet and go: GrabPet service launches in Singapore

The GrabPet Beta service allows customers to book on-demand transportation services to ferry their dogs, cats and other animal companions. — Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — Pet owners will now have the convenience of taking their furry friends with them everywhere they go with the launch of GrabPet today.

The ride-hailing firm has kicked off its GrabPet Beta service islandwide, allowing customers to book on-demand transportation services to ferry their dogs, cats and other animal companions.

Fares will start from S$14 (RM42).

Grab app interface showing the process of booking the GrabPet service. — Handout via TODAY

How to ride GrabPet

All household pets approved by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore are allowed, except for birds

The pets must be accompanied by human passengers.

A maximum of two medium-sized pets (up to 41cm in length) or one large pet (41cm in length or more) is allowed on a GrabPet ride.

Pets must also be in a crate or leashed at all times.

Insurance for pets onboard will be included as part of the service.

Users can get a discount of S$3 with the promo code “LOVEPETS”.

For every dollar spent on a GrabPet ride, passengers will receive up to six GrabRewards points, depending on their membership tier.

According to the ride-hailing firm, the GrabPet service will be provided by drivers trained in pet-handling. Their vehicles will be equipped with a foldable back seat cover with an adjustable leash for suitable pets.

Drivers are also equipped with an in-car kit comprising a microfibre towel and air freshener to ensure a well-maintained and clean car for the next ride.

Pet owners had previously been able to use a similar service from UberPet which was launched in October 2017 before the firm exited the Singapore market in May last year after its merger with Grab.

Responding to TODAY’s queries on how many drivers are providing the GrabPet service, a Grab spokesperson said that there are currently hundreds of Grab driver-partners in Singapore who are trained for this. “This number is increasing as we continue to train more driver-partners to better serve Grab passengers and their pets,” she added.

Grab will also donate S$3 from every GrabPet ride to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore for the next one month. — TODAY