Datuk Siti Nurhaliza teases the Vivo V15’s arrival in Malaysia soon (VIDEO)

The new selfie-centric Vivo V15 smartphone will be available soon. — Picture from Facebook/vivomalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Vivo Malaysia will be announcing a new selfie-centric smartphone for 2019. The Chinese smartphone maker has just dropped a teaser on YouTube starring songstress Datuk Siti Nurhaliza which indicates that the local launch is happening soon.

The short 10-second video showed a smartphone that has a pop-up sliding camera and it has a FullView display that has no notches at the top.

As Siti turned to towards the camera, she mentioned this wasn’t a selfie if it didn’t come with a front camera. To learn more, stay tuned for the Vivo 15 that’s going to be revealed very soon.

The upcoming Vivo V15 is the successor to the current V11 series that was launched in September last year. For 2019, the V15 will come in two options — the V15 and V15 Pro. Based on Vivo’s official teaser, both devices will feature a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, which is currently the highest resolution front camera on a smartphone. Like the Vivo NEX, this pop-up camera enables the device to have a near edge-to-edge display without the need of having a notch or a punch-hole display.

Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the V15 Pro is expected to be a well-spec’ed premium mid-range device that’s running on a Snapdragon 675 processor that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the V11, it uses a Super AMOLED panel that has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Over at the rear, the V15 Pro is said to come with a triple-camera setup that consists of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP cameras. Both V15 models will be announced officially in India on the 20th February 2019 and it looks like the Malaysian local launch is taking place not too long after that.

It has been a while since Siti was appointed as the ambassador for Vivo Malaysia. Remember the TV commercial with “Tiada jurugambar? Tiada masalah!” (No photographer? No problem!)? She was previously the face of the Vivo V5 and V5s in Malaysia back in 2016. — SoyaCincau